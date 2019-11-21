McKenzie caught three of six targets for 21 yards during Sunday's win over Miami.

The crafty speedster was on the field for a season-high 78 percent of the offensive snaps, and for all intents and purposes he's moved into a position as the No. 3 receiver right now. That said, the offense runs through John Brown, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox, so there's not much room for McKenzie to do much more than change-of-pace touches. But if you're digging deep, he's pushed himself ahead of Duke Williams, Robert Foster and Andre Roberts in the pecking order.