McKenzie finished his second NFL season with 18 catches (30 targets) for 179 yards and no receiving touchdowns in eight games, seven for Buffalo following a waiver claim from Denver, where he played one game.

McKenzie's role for the Bills wasn't limited to wideout, as he was used frequently on jet sweeps, rushing 10 times for 66 yards and two scores. He also returned 14 punts for 87 yards (6.2 average) and 12 kickoff returns for 237 yards (19.8 average) in his seven games for Buffalo. The Bills are likely to rebuild their receiving corps this offseason with all kinds of cap money to spend, but after it's all said and done McKenzie has a chance to stick with the team as a fourth or fifth wideout. His versatility seems coveted by offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.