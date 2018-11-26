Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Buffalo's Swiss Army knife
McKenzie caught two of three targets for 11 yards and ran twice for eight yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
McKenzie also returned three punts for 13 yards and two kickoffs for 43 yards. It's hard to put value on all that other than the score, but it's become clear the Bills love his speed and are already finding ways to use it two weeks into his Buffalo tenure. Perhaps most surprising is McKenzie saw action on 57 percent of the offensive snaps, while regular Kelvin Benjamin logged just 40 percent. The newcomer will certainly get more looks over the final five games.
