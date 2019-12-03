McKenzie caught all three of his targets for 34 yards during Thursday's win over the Cowboys.

The three catches tied a season high, while the 34 yards represents his highest total since Week 5. The 24-year-old actually saw a diminished share of snaps Thursday, as he and Robert Foster essentially rotated duties as the No. 3 wideout, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. McKenzie's fantasy prospects were already minimal and splitting time with Foster only moves him further from fantasy relevance.