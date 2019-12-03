Play

McKenzie caught all three of his targets for 34 yards during Thursday's win over the Cowboys.

The three catches tied a season high, while the 34 yards represents his highest total since Week 5. The 24-year-old actually saw a diminished share of snaps Thursday, as he and Robert Foster essentially rotated duties as the No. 3 wideout, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. McKenzie's fantasy prospects were already minimal and splitting time with Foster only moves him further from fantasy relevance.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories