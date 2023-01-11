McKenzie caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots.

McKenzie continued to operate as the Bills' No. 3 receiver Sunday, playing 33 of Buffalo's 59 offensive snaps. Unfortunately, the veteran was unable make a significant impact in the contest. McKenzie's recent stretch of underwhelming performances make him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. With that said, the 27-year-old will look to bounce back in the wild card round of the playoffs when the Bills host the Dolphins.