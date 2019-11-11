Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Chosen over Duke Williams
McKenzie suited up for the second straight week Sunday against the Browns, bringing in two of four targets for 19 yards while seeing action on 54 percent of the team's offensive plays.
McKenzie and Robert Foster were made active for the second straight week while Duke Williams was a healthy inactive, a situation that could remain fluid for the rest of the season. McKenzie is the team's best jet-sweep option, something the Bills have incorporated into their offense for much more than an occasional change-up play. The problem is, McKenzie is often the decoy on these plays and has no more than four touches in a game all season. He was also used more as a return man last season, but this year the Bills have one of the league's best in free-agent signee Andre Roberts. McKenzie may keep suiting up if only for his versatility, but right now his main fantasy relevance is in stealing the occasional touch from other players or in keeping a more traditional receiver in Williams off the field.
