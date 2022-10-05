McKenzie (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
With McKenzie in the NFL's concussion protocol, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, his status for Sunday's game against the Steelers is unclear at this stage. Given that Jamison Crowder is sidelined by an ankle injury, Khalil Shakir could see an uptick in snaps this weekend if McKenzie is unavailable versus Pittsburgh.
