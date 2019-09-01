McKenzie has survived roster cutdowns and is on the Bills' 53-man roster.

McKenzie won a heated battle with Duke Williams and Ray-Ray McCloud, with each player having a strong preseason. In the end, the Bills chose McKenzie's versatility and ability to be a gadget-play threat over Williams' impressive size/athleticism and McCloud's upside.

