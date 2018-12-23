Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Exits Sunday's game
McKenzie, who was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Patriots, is being evaluated for a head injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, McKenzie did not have a catch in the game. Robert Foster and Zay Jones are currently the Bills' top healthy wideouts.
