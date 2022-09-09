McKenzie brought in two of three targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday night.

McKenzie didn't log any rush attempts and appeared to operate as the No. 4 receiver, but he made good use of his scant opportunities with a seven-yard touchdown grab midway through the third quarter. The sixth-year pro has been a solid complementary threat in the Bills offense since arriving in Buffalo back in 2019, and although offseason addition Jamison Crowder will serve as formidable competition for playing time in the slot, McKenzie's speed and ability in space should keep him involved to varying degree each week.