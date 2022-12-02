McKenzie brought in all five targets for 44 yards in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

McKenzie checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards on the night for the Bills, putting together a solid follow-up performance to his 6-96-1 line against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The versatile sixth-year pro has at least four catches in three of his past four games, giving him some momentum heading into a critical Week 14 divisional home clash against the Jets a week from Sunday.