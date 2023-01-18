McKenzie (hamstring) was listed as a full participant during Wednesday's walkthrough and said he'll be good to go for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against Cincinnati, Thad Brown of WROC-TV reports.

McKenzie was inactive for the Bills' wild-card win over Miami due to a hamstring injury. However, per Brown, the slot wideout said he's about 90 percent healthy but didn't do any running during Wednesday's practice because it was a walkthrough. It appears that, barring any setbacks, Mckenzie will resume his duties as Buffalo's top slot option, which would likely mean less playing time for Khalil Shakir, Cole Beasley and John Brown. Across 15 regular-season appearances, McKenzie caught 42 of 65 targets for 423 yards and four scores. He also rushed nine times for 55 yards and an additional score.