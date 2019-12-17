Play

McKenzie did not receive a target in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Steelers.

McKenzie was uninvolved on a night where Josh Allen only threw 25 times, with ten of his targets going to John Brown. The third-year receiver has only 23 catches for 236 yards this season.

