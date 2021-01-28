McKenze is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason, Ashley Holder of WGRZ reports.
McKenzie finished 2020 with career highs for catches (30), receiving yards (282) and touchdowns (five), despite working as Buffalo's fourth or fifth WR for most of the year. He's generally been an effective role player in his two and a half seasons with the team, catching 75 of 103 targets (72.8 percent) for 744 yards and six touchdowns, plus 28-124-2 on the ground. The Bills probably want to keep him around, but McKenzie might find a bigger role and/or more money if he explores the open market.
More News
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: No designation for Saturday•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Limited for walkthrough•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Notches third touchdown of season•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Trickery results in TD•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Makes one catch count•