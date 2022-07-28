McKenzie's growth as a route runner has stood out during Buffalo's first four training-camp practices while he sees extra reps in place of injured veteran wideout Jamison Crowder, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

McKenzie saw limited opportunities as the Bills' fifth-leading receiver last year, hauling in 20 of 26 targets for 178 yards and one score over 15 regular-season games. However, this did include a breakout performance in Week 16 against the Patriots when the 5-foot-8 wideout caught 11 passes for 125 yards and his lone touchdown of the 2021 campaign. With former slot receiver Cole Beasley no longer on the team, McKenzie's head-turning performance thus far in training camp could catapult him ahead of Crowder, who is currently day-to-day with soreness issues.