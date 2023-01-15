McKenzie (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Dolphins.
McKenzie was listed as questionable for the contest after not practicing Thursday or Friday and he'll sit this one out. In his absence, Khalil Shakir, Cole Beasley and John Brown are candidates to log added snaps behind top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. McKenzie will thus target a potential return to action next weekend, should the Bills advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.
