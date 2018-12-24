McKenzie caught one of eight targets for an eight-yard gain during Sunday's 24-12 loss to New England.

McKenzie had caught at least four passes in three straight games coming into Sunday. He and Josh Allen just couldn't get on the same page Sunday. McKenzie fell out of favor last season in Denver with mental errors and fumbles and he has fumbled twice, losing one, in six games with the Bills. Still, he's prominent part of a youth movement at receiver in Buffalo and figures to get a fair amount of action in the season finale against the Dolphins, a team against which he caught four passes for 46 yards in Week 13.