Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Injures toe in practice
McKenzie (toe) was listed as limited at practice Thursday.
McKenzie injured his toe during Thursday's session and was unable to finish practice, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Jets. If he's unable to go this weekend, added snaps in the Bills' thinned-out receiving corps (behind top options Zay Jones and Robert Foster) would be available for Deonte Thompson and Ray-Ray McCloud.
More News
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Suffers toe injury in practice•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Sent to sideline Thursday•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Buffalo's Swiss Army knife•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Instant return option•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Picked up by Buffalo•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...