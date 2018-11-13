Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Instant return option
McKenzie, picked up by the Bills a week ago, had five of the six returns in Sunday's win over the Jets. He had four punt returns for 42 yards (10.5 average) and had the team's only kickoff return for 33 yards.
Considering the Bills won the game in large fashion and McKenzie looked better than any other option the team has tried lately, all to go with the notion they would prefer not to use starting safety Micah Hyde on punt returns, it looks like these will be McKenzie's jobs to run with once the Bills come off their Week 11 bye.
