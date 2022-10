McKenzie was placed in concussion protocols following Sunday's win over the Ravens, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to leaving Sunday's game, McKenzie caught four of six targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jamison Crowder (ankle) is expected to be placed on IR, so if McKenzie can't clear protocols ahead of Week 5, rookie Khalil Shakir would be a prime candidate for increased snaps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.