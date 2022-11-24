McKenzie caught six of 10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions.
The slot receiver led the Bills in receiving yards in the Thanksgiving day victory, opening the scoring for his club with a 19-yard TD grab late in the first quarter. The 96 yards and 10 targets were season highs for McKenzie, while the touchdown was his first since Week 4 and his fourth of the year. He'll look to make an impact again in an AFC East battle against the Patriots in Week 13.
