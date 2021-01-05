McKenzie (ankle) was listed as limited for Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Perhaps McKenzie's ankle is simply sore after he ran up and down the field all afternoon against the Dolphins in the regular-season finale, scoring three touchdowns by the time the rout was over. We'll see if McKenzie can upgrade his status when the team has full practices Wednesday and Thursday, but we'd be pretty surprised if he isn't out there for Saturday's playoff opener against the Colts.
