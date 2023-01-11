McKenzie (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if the hamstring issue is something McKenzie picked up during Week 18 action or is the result of an in-practice injury. Either way, the wideout's status is now worth tracking ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday.
