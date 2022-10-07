McKenzie (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, McKenzie was able to shed his red (non-contact) jersey Friday, but the Bills' slot man remains in the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage. If McKenzie is unable to gain full clearance ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, Khalil Shakir would be in line for added snaps behind top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, given that both Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) have been ruled out this week.