McKenzie caught all three of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's win over the Jets.

McKenzie is more of a gadget player with a vast toolbox vs. anything that can be used for fantasy value, and in this one he was only on the field for 18 percent of the offensive snaps, compared to 63 percent for No. 3 receiver Cole Beasley and 49 percent for rookie Gabriel Davis. The one bit of good news is that McKenzie was seen out there in some red-zone packages, and at some point the jet-sweeper should see some opportunities in close as opponents start to focus on the effective legs of quarterback Josh Allen.