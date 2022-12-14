McKenzie caught three of five targets for 21 yards while rushing once for seven yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

McKenzie is an exciting player and has the speed to serve as a spark plug for the Buffalo offense, but he's far from consistent in the fantasy world. Sunday was the seventh time this season he's gone for 21 or less receiving yards, and his 38-380-4 line in 12 games played is pretty modest. Also, with the Bills signing Cole Beasley on Tuesday, McKenzie may soon have some competition, plus Jamison Crowder has plans on returning this season as well.