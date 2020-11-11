McKenzie reeled in his only target for a 25-yard score in Sunday's win over Seattle. He also rushed once for a yard.

The speedster is far down the pecking order and doesn't even get to serve as a return man ever since the Bills added Andre Roberts to the fold last season. The Bills are also employing less jet sweeps this season, which was McKenzie's specialty in 2019 -- he's only rushed five times for five yards in 2020 and the team seems more comfortable letting Josh Allen or rookie Zack Moss try to take it in from up close lately. The Bills like keeping McKenzie around, however, even in a minimal mix-it-up role, and he does have two scores this season.