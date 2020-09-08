McKenzie survived the Bills' roster cutdown Saturday and looks to begin the season as the team's No. 5 wide receiver.

McKenzie eked out Duke Williams and a few others, his biggest assets being he's a good special teams player and that he can run jet sweeps -- a play the Buffalo offense sometimes uses multiple times in the same game -- as good as just about anyone in the league. That said, his upside is about 30 catches for a team with a pretty talented receiving corps led by Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley.