McKenzie (illness) didn't practice Thursday.
McKenzie practiced fully Wednesday, but the wideout's absence from practice Thursday makes his status worth monitoring in advance of Sunday's game against the Browns. If McKenzie is unable to play this weekend, Khalil Shakir would figure to see an uptick in snaps in Week 11, while working behind top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
