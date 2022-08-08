McKenzie missed his second straight practice Monday with unspecified soreness, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Prior to his absence, McKenzie had been off to a strong start in training camp, putting him firmly in the conversation to potentially claim the slot role previously handled by Cole Beasley. Also in the mix for the job is Jamison Crowder, who the report notes turned in a solid showing at Monday's practice. This looks like a job battle that could go either way, but at this stage Buscaglia believes the McKenzie may have an edge "because of the Bills' explosive potential with McKenzie in the lineup."
