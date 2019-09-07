Andre Roberts (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's opener against the Jets, making McKenzie an option in the return game. "We've got some options there," coach Sean McDermott told the Bills' official site Friday. "Whether it's (Robert) Foster, Devin Singletary, (Isaiah) McKenzie, (Micah) Hyde. We've got some guys who have some experience there."

Roberts was set to serve as the main returner on both kickoffs and punts, so if the Bills decide Hyde is too crucial to the defense, McKenzie could be utilized heavily on kicks. The latter also could see a few looks in the passing game, since Roberts' absence there bumps McKenzie up a notch as well.