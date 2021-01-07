McKenzie (ankle) practiced fully Thursday and does not have an injury designation for Saturday's playoff game against the Colts.

The Bills have some injury issues among their lethal wide receiver corps, as McKenzie looks to have shaken his issue while Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are both questionable for Saturday. It would appear McKenzie and Diggs are highly likely to suit up, while Beasley seems like a true 50-50 proposition. If the latter falls on the bad side of that see-saw, McKenzie -- typically a jet sweep and gadget option -- could see a few extra looks in the high-powered offense in an attempt to keep a stout Colts defense on its toes.