McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
