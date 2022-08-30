McKenzie (undisclosed) isn't participating in practice Tuesday, Josh Reed of WIVB reports.

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports McKenzie left practice early Saturday. It doesn't sound serious, but with Week 1 approaching he'll be on a tighter schedule now. McKenzie worked ahead of Jamison Crowder as Buffalo's No. 3 receiver this preseason, but both could have roles come Week 1 against the Rams.

More News