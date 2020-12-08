McKenzie secured both of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 34-24 win over the 49ers on Monday night.

McKenzie had thrown a touchdown pass to Josh Allen on a trick play in Week 10 against the Cardinals, but Monday night, the third-year signal-caller returned the favor with a 23-yard scoring toss to the fourth-year speedster in the latter stages of the third quarter. McKenzie will continue to be used on a handful of gadget and conventional plays per game, particularly while John Brown (ankle) remains on injured reserve. However, pinning down when McKenzie's modest role will lead to a touchdown is naturally very difficult, making him much more of a deep-league option and salary-saving punt play in daily formats.