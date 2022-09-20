McKenzie caught two of three targets for 37 yards in Monday's 41-7 win over Tennessee.

McKenzie had a limited impact despite being the nominal No. 2 wide receiver with Gabe Davis (ankle) sidelined. Tennessee rarely took away Josh Allen's first read, as Stefon Diggs piled up 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns. McKenzie's inconsistent role will make him tough to trust on a weekly basis, though he'll likely sprinkle in a few big games while catching passes from one of the league's most prolific passers.