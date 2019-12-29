Play

With John Brown and Cole Beasley inactive, McKenzie is in line for added action Sunday against the Jets.

With the Bills' playoff seeding set, the team rested several key players Sunday, which sets the stage for Buffalo's Week 17 wideout duties to be handled by McKenzie, Robert Foster and Duke Williams.

