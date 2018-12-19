Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Practices in limited fashion
McKenzie (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions, McKenzie surprisingly made it back into the contest and finished as the team leader in targets (seven) and receptions (six). He seems to be on track for Week 16 at New England, but even the slightest of limitations would be a major concern for an undersized player who largely relies on his excellent speed and agility.
