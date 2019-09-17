Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Productive Week 2
McKenzie caught both of his targets for 40 yards and a score in the Week 2 win over the Giants. He also had one carry for four yards.
McKenzie was on the field for just 17 offensive plays Sunday, but he certainly made them count, frustrating the Giants defense much of the afternoon with the Bills constantly using him as a jet-sweeper or fake jet-sweeper. While that should stay a part of the offense until teams start to figure it out, the speedy McKenzie probably won't see enough volume -- especially once Andre Roberts returns -- to be a meaningful fantasy guy outside of someone that takes away production from the Bills' regulars on offense.
