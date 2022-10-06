McKenzie (concussion) was officially listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
That's a step in the right direction for McKenzie, who didn't practice Wednesday, but the Bills' slot receiver remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Thursday, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. Friday's injury report will clarify whether McKenzie approaches Sunday's game against the Steelers with an injury designation or fully cleared for Week 5 action. With Jamison Crowder sidelined by an ankle injury, Khalil Shakir would be in line for added snaps this weekend if McKenzie is out or limited.
More News
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Returns to practice field•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Lands in concussion protocol•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Stands out as receiver•