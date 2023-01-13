McKenzie (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins after not practicing Thursday or Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It's possible that a decision on McKenzie's status for the Bills' wild-card round contest could come down to a game-time decision ahead of the team's 1:00 ET kickoff Sunday. In the event that McKenzie is limited or unavailable for the contest, Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley would be candidates to log added snaps versus Miami behind top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.