McKenzie (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McKenzie and Robert Foster are now the clear-cut top depth options at receiver behind Zay Jones now that Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes have been discarded. With that in mind, the odds are good McKenzie gets a larger number of offensive snaps the last four games of the season. He'll also see work in the return game.

