Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Ready for Week 16
McKenzie, who was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury, was back to a full practice Thursday.
It actually looked like McKenzie's season was over when he was carted off the field Sunday against the Lions, but it turned out to be a more minor injury combined with some cramping, so he'll almost certainly be back at it for Week 16's contest in New England. McKenzie has been used in a hybrid role you see a number of offenses utilizing these days, as a third receiver, occasional jet-sweep guy, and return man.
