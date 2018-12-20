McKenzie, who was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury, was back to a full practice Thursday.

It actually looked like McKenzie's season was over when he was carted off the field Sunday against the Lions, but it turned out to be a more minor injury combined with some cramping, so he'll almost certainly be back at it for Week 16's contest in New England. McKenzie has been used in a hybrid role you see a number of offenses utilizing these days, as a third receiver, occasional jet-sweep guy, and return man.