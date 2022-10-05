As of Wednesday, McKenzie remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
It was thought that McKenzie would be able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, but Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic notes that the receiver didn't participate in the media-access portion of the session.
