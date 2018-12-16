Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Returns after getting carted off
McKenzie caught six of seven targets for 53 yards and rushed once for four yards in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions.
McKenzie was carted off with a non-contact injury in the third quarter, but managed to return to the game. Seeing as McKenzie avoided a serious injury on the play, look for Buffalo to try to get the ball into the speedy playmaker's hands in Week 16 against the Patriots.
