McKenzie has returned to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
McKenzie briefly left in the second half due to heat-related issues, but he's since returned. He's caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and will look to continue his strong play in the fourth quarter.
