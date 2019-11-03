McKenzie is back on the active roster Week 9 against Washington.

It's essentially been a rotation between McKenzie, Robert Foster and Duke Williams on the active roster over the last few weeks. McKenzie and Foster will get the call in Week 9, with Williams representing a healthy scratch. McKenzie saw a season-high 21 snaps back in Week 7 when he was last active, which he turned into two receptions for 11 yards.

