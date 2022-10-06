McKenzie (concussion) participated in Thursday's practice in a red (non-contact) jersey, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
McKenzie was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence on the field Thursday gives him a chance to suit up Sunday against the Steelers. To do so, however, McKenzie will need to progress fully through the NFL's concussion protocols and given that he sported a non-contact jersey in his return to practice, it's safe to assume he has yet to do so at this stage.
