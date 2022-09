McKenzie (undisclosed) said Sunday that he'll play in Thursday's Week 1 matchup against the Rams, Thad Brown of WROC-TV reports.

McKenzie has been "nicked up," per head coach Sean McDermott, but he returned to practice Sunday and appears in line to play Thursday. The sixth-year wideout is expected to be the team's top kick-returner and slot receiver, though Jamison Crowder is also likely to garner some snaps in the slot as well.