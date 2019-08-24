McKenzie scored on a six-yard run during Friday's 24-20 preseason win over Detroit.

McKenzie capped off Buffalo's first touchdown drive early in the second quarter with a six-yard end around in which he stutter-stepped the Lions' defense. It was a reminder of McKenzie's potential with the ball in his hands and how fall he has fallen since -- at one point -- being Buffalo's second or third receiver in 2018. McKenzie has always been capable of making people miss in the open field, but consistency and ball security have been issues dating back to his time in Denver. He has plenty of firepower, but special teams might be a determining factor in whether he makes the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories